Noel Acciari is entering unfamiliar territory.

The now-former Boston Bruins forward is a Rhode Island native that went to Providence College before joining the Bruins organization. In essence, he’s spent much of his playing days in New England.

But he’s now embarking on a new journey, having signed with the Florida Panther earlier this offseason. Acciari recently spoke to The Athletic’s Joe McDonald, and he was asked if he had a goodbye message for Bruins fans.

“I would thank them for everything and all the support they’ve given me,” Acciari said. “There are no fans like Boston fans. Even now I’m getting (fans) wishing that I would be back but they still support me with my decision. I’m truly honored to play in front of them for four years. It was a special bond between the team and the fans.”

The 27-year-old slashed 6-8-14 last season, also serving as an important penalty killer for Boston. He joins a retooled Florida Panthers team that likely will contend for one of the top three spots in the Atlantic Division next season.

