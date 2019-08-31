Week 1 of the college football season will roll on with a matchup featuring big programs that have plenty of uncertainties.
Stanford is set to host Northwestern on Saturday afternoon at Stanford Stadium.
Both teams have major question marks on offense, but feature decent defenses. As a result, college football analysts all over have struggled to predict how this one will pan out, meaning we could be in for a good one.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Northwestern-Stanford game.
When: Saturday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Ivan Pierre Aguirre/USA TODAY Sports Images