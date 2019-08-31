Week 1 of the college football season will begin to wrap up Saturday night with what should be one of the most exciting games of the week.
No. 16 Auburn will play host to No. 11 Oregon.
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, who elected to return to school for his senior year, projects to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. This will be his first chance of the season to put his skills on display for a national audience.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Auburn-Oregon game.
When: Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images