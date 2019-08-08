Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things got a little heated in Baltimore on Wednesday night.

YES Network cameras caught a heated exchange between Chris Davis and manager Brandon Hyde happening in the Orioles dugout during Baltimore’s game against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning.

Davis and his skipper had to be separated as tempers flared after it appeared Hyde said something Davis was unhappy with.

You can check the drama out here and here.

Davis’ last two seasons with Baltimore have been abysmal. The first baseman batted just .168 last year with only 31 RBIs in 31 games.

While it’s unclear what prompted the kerfuffle at Camden Yards, (maybe it had something to do with Davis’ dreadful .183 average) we’re sure there will be plenty of questions postgame.

