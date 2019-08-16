Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Baltimore Orioles are on the verge of being on the wrong side of Major League Baseball history this season.

Entering Friday night’s contest at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles have given up a league-leading 250 dingers and currently sit eight home runs away from tying the all-time single-season record for home runs given up by a team with over a month and a half remaining.

Prior to Friday’s series opener, NESN’s Adam Pellerin, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons broke down the Orioles’ season. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

