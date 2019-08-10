Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You always have to be skeptical of what Antonio Brown says, but it appears he might actually retire over a helmet.

As you’ve likely heard by now, the Oakland Raiders receiver is willing to call it quits since the helmet he’s used his whole career no longer is legal under the NFL’s guidelines. There seems to be little, if any wiggle room that would allow him to keep his desired helmet, so if he’s really that firmly set on it, then we might have seen the last of Brown.

Part of what makes the Schutt helmet Brown has used so desirable is its lightness, which is ideal for skill players whose speed is key. But with the league trying to protect players’ heads, it should be little surprised that that helmet is getting phased out.

So, amid all the drama with Brown’s noggin, New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung took to Twitter and appeared to send a pretty clear message to Brown.

Protect your brain playa — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) August 10, 2019

Well, he’s right.

Whether or not Brown takes Chung’s advice remains to be seen, but at least the Patriots veteran can say he tried.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Images