FOXBORO, Mass. — Patrick Chung met with the media Monday for the first time since news of his indictment on a charge of cocaine possession broke last week.

The veteran Patriots safety kept his answers brief and his focus on New England’s upcoming preseason finale against the New York Giants, which will take place this Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

“If you want to talk some football,” he said, “we can talk some football. … I’m here to get ready for the Giants.”

Chung was indicted Aug. 8 following an incident at his Meredith, N.H., residence on June 25. Chung, who reportedly was not home at the time, entered a not-guilty plea Monday and waived his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Wednesday. He was asked how he’s been able to remain focused on his job amid these legal issues.

“I just come to work, and I play,” Chung said. “I go to meetings, get in the playbook and get back. I’m coming off an injury, so I’m trying to get back.”

Chung underwent offseason surgeries on his forearm and shoulder and has yet to play in the preseason. He said he’s been setback-free in his recovery, though, and recently was able to ditch the red non-contact jersey he wore throughout training camp.

“It feels good,” Chung said. “It’s a little hard to practice with a red jersey on in pads, so it feels good to get out there and be able to get a little physical and use my body a little bit. So it’s been good. I feel good. … I’m out of the red jersey, so that’s a step in the right direction.”

Chung did not indicate whether he expects to be ready to play in time for next Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Right now, I’m just trying to get right. That’s a while from now. We still have a game before the Steelers. So right now, I’m just trying to get the rust off and get going

