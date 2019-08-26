Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Chung issued a plea of not guilty to his felony charge of cocaine possession and has waived his arraignment, a New Hampshire Supreme Court spokesman announced in a statement to multiple media outlets Monday morning.

The New England Patriots safety was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in a New Hampshire courtroom after being formally indicted earlier this month following an incident at his Meredith, N.H., residence. News of Chung’s indictment broke last Thursday.

According to the indictment, police found cocaine during a “call to service” at Chung’s home June 25. Chung reportedly was not at the house at the time. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, N.H.

Chung missed Patriots practice last Wednesday and was not on the sideline for the team’s preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, but he returned to the practice field Sunday.

