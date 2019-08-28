Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots boosted an area of need Wednesday in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham announced on Instagram that he was traded to the Patriots.

The Patriots are expected to send a sixth-round pick to Arizona for Cunningham, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

Cunningham was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He started six games at left tackle last season but primarily has played right tackle this preseason.

Cunningham, who’s 6-foot-6, 311 pounds, ran a 4.9-second 40-yard dash with a 35.5-inch vertical leap and 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump at his pro day last spring.

The Patriots needed a swing tackle to back up starting offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon. Cunningham could push backup offensive tackles Cole Croston, Dan Skipper, Cedrick Lang, Tyrie St. Louis and Martez Ivey off of the Patriots’ roster.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images