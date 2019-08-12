Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Remember the name D’Angelo Ross. It might come up again next summer.

Ross, an undrafted cornerback out of New Mexico, flashed multiple times in Patriots training camp this summer, but New England waived him Monday with an injury designation. Another team now can claim Ross. If he clears waivers, then he reverts to injured reserve.

That would allow the Patriots to stash Ross for the season. He could make an impact next year with less competition at the cornerback position. Ross was behind Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Keion Crossen and Duke Dawson on the Patriots’ cornerback depth chart.

The Patriots used Ross’ vacant roster spot to re-sign offensive tackle Cole Croston. Croston was cut with a non-football injury designation earlier this summer.

It seems the Patriots are delaying the official addition of tight end Eric Saubert until Monday. We won’t know a corresponding roster move to make room for Saubert until the move becomes official.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images