The New England Patriots have sustained one of the best runs in NFL history over the last two decades, and Brandon Bolden fully came to that realization when he left the team for one season with the Miami Dolphins.

Bolden, 29, says the New England system works thanks to Bill Belichick’s impressive experience and strategy.

“It is different,” Bolden said, per MassLive. “Bill has his recipe of spells in that book he has and he does whatever he wants to do, and it works. You come in as a young guy and it’s like, ‘He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.’ But he’s been coaching for 40-plus years for a reason.”

Bolden provided consistency within the Patriots special teams unit during his first stint in New England, and he’ll likely do more of the same in 2019. But according to the running back, he’s willing to do just about anything.

“It’s like Bill says all the time: ‘The more you can do.’ You can help in every aspect,” Bolden said. “The more you can do on special teams, the more you can do on offense, the more you can do on defense. It all ties into each other.”

Bolden carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards in New England’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

