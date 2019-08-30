Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the final game of the preseason now in the books, we’ve entered the roughly 30 hours of fun where we get to read into everything as the number of cuts grow.

Between now and 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, each team in the NFL has to shed their roster to 53 men (not including players that will be on injured reserve). One player that’s perceived to be on the New England Patriots’ bubble is linebacker Elandon Roberts, in part because his name has been floated hypothetically as a trade chip. As for our depth chart projection, we have Roberts making the roster over Calvin Munson, barring some sort of trade.

Anywho, Roberts has spent all three of his pro seasons with the Patriots since New England drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, so he’s been around for a little while. And with cutdown day looming, Roberts unloaded this kind of cryptic tweet Friday morning.

There’s really just two ways you could look at this. On one hand, it could be Roberts laughing at the doubters/people who think he won’t make the Patriots roster. On the other hand, it could be him laughing at the Patriots for giving up on him if he knows he’s going to get cut or traded.

It’s really up to you, the reader, to decide what you believe. Either way, we’ll know his fate soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images