Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots added additional competition to their wide receiver corps Friday.

The Patriots are signing free-agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a source confirmed to NESN.com. The Boston Globe first reported the signing. Meredith was released by the New Orleans Saints earlier this week.

Meredith, who’s 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, has 86 career receptions for 1,122 yards with five touchdowns in three seasons. He caught 66 passes for 888 yards with one touchdown in 2016 with the Chicago Bears. He missed 2017 with a torn ACL then caught nine passes for 114 yards with a score in six games last season on the Saints.

Meredith joins Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Braxton Berrios, Dontrelle Inman, Maurice Harris, Gunner Olszewski, Ryan Davis, Danny Etling, Damoun Patterson and Matthew Slater on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart. Edelman (non-football injury list) and Thomas (physically unable to perform list) currently aren’t practicing. The Patriots also could get Josh Gordon, who’s suspended, back at any time.

Meredith isn’t expected to travel to Detroit with the Patriots next week for joint practices with and a preseason game against the Lions, according to McBride. Meredith is still nursing a knee injury.

With Edelman and Thomas out, the Patriots’ top-team wide receivers have been Dorsett, Meyers and Berrios.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images