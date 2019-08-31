The New England Patriots finalized their initial 53-man roster Saturday afternoon.
To reach that number, the Patriots released the following 27 players:
TE Stephen Anderson
TE/FB Andrew Beck
WR Braxton Berrios
RB Nick Brossette
OL Cole Croston
WR Ryan Davis
OL James Ferentz
LB Terez Hall
DE Trent Harris
S A.J. Howard
QB Brian Hoyer
OL Martez Ivey
OL Tyler Gauthier
FB Jakob Johnson
DL Ufomba Kamalu
OT Cedrick Lang
LB Calvin Munson
DT David Parry
WR Damoun Patterson
LB Christian Sam
TE Eric Saubert
OT Dan Skipper
OL Tyree St. Louis
WR Demaryius Thomas
DT Nick Thurman
CB Ken Webster
LB Scooby Wright
The Patriots also traded cornerbacks Duke Dawson (to the Denver Broncos) and Keion Crossen (to the Houston Texans) and placed center David Andrews, edge rusher Derek Rivers, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and safety Malik Gant on injured reserve.
Wide receiver Cameron Meredith will begin the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste will start on the reserve/non-football injury list. Both will be eligible to return in Week 7.
To view the Patriots’ full 53-man roster, click here.
Among the perceived roster bubble players who made the cut were wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive end Deatrich Wise, outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun and safety Obi Melifonwu.
With Olszewski and fellow undrafted wideout Jakobi Meyers both cracking the roster, this is the 16th consecutive year that at least one Patriots UDFA made the team out of camp.
It’s unlikely the Patriots will enter Week 1 with this exact roster. Last year, they added four players through signings or waiver claims between cutdown day and their regular-season opener.
There’s a strong chance of New England re-signing Thomas after using his roster spot to place a player on injured reserve in the coming days, according to multiple reports.
The Patriots open the 2019 regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday night at Gilette Stadium.
