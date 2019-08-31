Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots finalized their initial 53-man roster Saturday afternoon.

To reach that number, the Patriots released the following 27 players:

TE Stephen Anderson

TE/FB Andrew Beck

WR Braxton Berrios

RB Nick Brossette

OL Cole Croston

WR Ryan Davis

OL James Ferentz

LB Terez Hall

DE Trent Harris

S A.J. Howard

QB Brian Hoyer

OL Martez Ivey

OL Tyler Gauthier

FB Jakob Johnson

DL Ufomba Kamalu

OT Cedrick Lang

LB Calvin Munson

DT David Parry

WR Damoun Patterson

LB Christian Sam

TE Eric Saubert

OT Dan Skipper

OL Tyree St. Louis

WR Demaryius Thomas

DT Nick Thurman

CB Ken Webster

LB Scooby Wright

The Patriots also traded cornerbacks Duke Dawson (to the Denver Broncos) and Keion Crossen (to the Houston Texans) and placed center David Andrews, edge rusher Derek Rivers, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and safety Malik Gant on injured reserve.

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith will begin the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste will start on the reserve/non-football injury list. Both will be eligible to return in Week 7.

To view the Patriots’ full 53-man roster, click here.

Among the perceived roster bubble players who made the cut were wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive end Deatrich Wise, outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun and safety Obi Melifonwu.

With Olszewski and fellow undrafted wideout Jakobi Meyers both cracking the roster, this is the 16th consecutive year that at least one Patriots UDFA made the team out of camp.

It’s unlikely the Patriots will enter Week 1 with this exact roster. Last year, they added four players through signings or waiver claims between cutdown day and their regular-season opener.

There’s a strong chance of New England re-signing Thomas after using his roster spot to place a player on injured reserve in the coming days, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots open the 2019 regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday night at Gilette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images