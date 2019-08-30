Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots players had one final opportunity to prove they deserved to stick around Thursday in New England’s fourth and final preseason game. One of the biggest standouts was a player who was just acquired this week.

Here are this week’s takeaways and advanced metrics, with stats via Pro Football Focus.

PASS RUSH

DL Ufomba Kamalu: QB hit, five hurries

LB Scooby Wright: two sacks, three hurries

DL Byron Cowart: three QB hits, two hurries

DL Nick Thurman: QB hit, three hurries

DL Deatrich Wise: sack, hurry

DL David Parry: two hurries

LB Terez Hall: two hurries

LB Christian Sam: hurry

LB Calvin Munson: hurry

— Jakob Johnson, a fullback by trade, filled in at outside linebacker. He didn’t record a pressure in 11 pass-rush snaps.

— Cowart was a really nice find in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Credit to Monti Ossenfort’s scouting department on that one for finding and drafting a player clearly no one else wanted.

— Kamalu was productive on 83 (!) snaps. That’s a lot of playing time for a 6-foot-6, 295-pound player.

— Wright might have found a spot on the practice squad with an impressively productive performance. He only signed Sunday.

PASS COVERAGE

CB Keion Crossen: seven catches on 16 targets, 127 yards, TD, INT, four PBUs

CB Ken Webster: 5-10, 74 yards, PBU

LB Calvin Munson: 6-8, 44 yards

LB Terez Hall: 5-5, 38 yards

S Malik Gant: 1-2, 27 yards, TD, PBU

CB Duke Dawson: 2-4, 23 yards, INT, PBU

WR Gunner Olszewski: 1-1, 14 yards, TD

CB Joejuan Williams: 1-3, 3 yards, PBU

LB Christian Sam: 2-3, -3 yards, PBU

LB Scooby Wright: 0-1

— Crossen let up 72 yards and the touchdown in the first quarter then settled down. He was a ballhawk after his slow start.

— Williams only allowed three catches on 11 targets for 21 yards with two pass breakups all preseason. The second-round pick looked like a stud in games. He played safety in Thursday night’s game.

— Gant and Webster left the game with injuries.

RUN DEFENSE

DL Ufomba Kamalu: five stops

DL Nick Thurman: four stops, three missed tackles

LB Scooby Wright: two stops

DL David Parry: stop

LB Terez Hall: stop, missed tackle

S Malik Gant: stop, two missed tackles

CB Joejuan Williams: stop

CB Keion Crossen: stop, missed tackle

DL Deatrich Wise: stop

LB Calvin Munson: missed tackle

CB Ken Webster: missed tackle

— The Patriots let up 22 carries for 93 yards for 4.2 yards per carry with a touchdown.

PASS PROTECTION

OL James Ferentz: four hurries

OL Tyrie St. Louis: two sacks, hurry

OL Tyler Gauthier: QB hit, hurry

RB Nick Brossette: sack

OT Cedrick Lang: hurry

G Hjalte Froholdt: hurry

T Martez Ivey: hurry

— Offensive tackle Dan Skipper, tight end Stephen Anderson and fullback Jakob Johnson had pass-blocking snaps but didn’t allow any pressure.

— The seven Patriots offensive linemen expected to make the Patriots’ roster — Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Jermaine Eluemunor and Korey Cunningham — all were healthy scratches Thursday night.

— Froholdt left the game and didn’t return with an injury.

PASSING ACCURACY

Rookie Jarrett Stidham went 18-of-28 for 225 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His interception came when he was hit while throwing. His receivers suffered two drops, and he threw one pass away. He took, on average, 2.73 seconds to get rid of the ball. He was 2-of-4 for 55 yards with a touchdown on deep passes.

RECEIVING

WR Josh Gordon: drop

WR Jakobi Meyers: drop

— Demaryius Thomas caught 7-of-8 targets for 87 yards with two touchdowns. He caught 2-of-3 deep passes for 55 yards with a touchdown.

— Thomas ran five routes out of the slot. One of his touchdowns came from the slot. Gordon ran four routes out of the slot.

— Thomas was surprisingly impressive in his return from a ruptured Achilles.

RUSHING ATTACK

Nick Brossette: two missed tackles forced, 2.35 yards after contact per attempt

Brossette finished up the preseason with 65 carries for 200 yards with three touchdowns. He didn’t average over 3.8 yards per carry in a single game. His longest carry was 12 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images