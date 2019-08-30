Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Four years ago, Gunner Olszewski was an undersized freshman cornerback at Bemidji State trying to make his mark on Division II football. In Week 2 of the 2015 season, Olszewski, who’s generously listed at 6-feet, let up a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter on a jump ball to a 6-foot-2 wide receiver named Nate Huot.

Olszewski vowed to his defensive coordinator at the time, Brent Bolte, who would later become his head coach, it would never happen again. It nearly didn’t. Olszewski didn’t give up another touchdown until his senior year. Those two touchdowns bookended his entire storied college career.

Fast forward to 2019, and it’s like Groundhog’s Day as Olszewski starts a new football saga in the NFL.

Olszewski is now a wide receiver with the New England Patriots. The Patriots liked his quickness and play-making ability as a returner, so they switched him to offense. That was until safety Malik Gant had to be carted off the field in the Patriots’ fourth preseason game at which time Olszewski was inserted into the game at his old position, cornerback.

With 2 seconds left on the clock in the Patriots’ final preseason game, New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who had avoided targeting Olszewski up to that point, threw a jump ball up to 6-foot-4 wide receiver Alonzo Russell. Russell caught it over Olszewski. Game over. Patriots lost.

Olszewski knows the competition is a little higher in the NFL, and he still might be a longshot to make the Patriots’ roster, so, he’s not going to make any bold proclamations. But a game-winning touchdown has fueled the Alvin, Texas, native before.

“I’m not going to make no promises,” Olszewski said. “The NFL is a tough game, but I’m going to do everything I can for this team, obviously. No promises like that. It hurts a lot, but I’m going to vow to do everything I can to not let it happen again.”

Otherwise, Olszewski made a significant push for a roster spot Thursday night in the Patriots’ 31-29 loss. He caught two passes for 35 yards, made a tackle and returned three kicks for 77 yards and one punt for 7 yards.

“I’m going to be down on myself for about 30 minutes,” Olszewski said. “I’m going to give myself that rundown, but after that, I’m going to wake up, get to work tomorrow and see what I can do.”

Olszewski will find out Saturday by 4 p.m. ET if he’s made the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster. He was the last man on the roster during the spring when he was signed after a tryout at rookie minicamp. That he could be one of the last undrafted rookies standing is something out of an unbelievable movie.

But Olszewski, with his Texas accent, the dip in his lip, his studded belt, cowboy boots and a tank top, is something of an unbelievable character.

In his first meeting with the media during the spring, it was brought up to Olszewski that Alvin is also Nolan Ryan’s hometown. Olszewski delivered the quote of the year.

“That’s our claim to fame. At least until I’m done playing, you know,” he said with a smirk.

He’s been humbled after almost three months. But that’s exactly what he needed as a college freshman. Maybe it will spark him again.

“That felt awful out there,” he said Thursday night. “I don’t ever want to feel this way again. I don’t want to be the reason the Patriots ever lose a game again.”

Olszewski is pretty good on his promises.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images