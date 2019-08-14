Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It’s been 363 days since New England Patriots 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn last saw game action. And in three more days, the Patriots prospective starting left tackle could finally return to the field after tearing his Achilles last summer in preseason action.

Wynn participated in 1-on-1 and 11-on-11 drills Wednesday in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. He saw increased action late in practice after Dan Skipper, who has been filling in for Wynn at left tackle, went down with an apparent heat-related issue.

Wynn wouldn’t say if he’ll play Saturday in the Patriots’ preseason game against the Titans but agreed he’s feeling 100 percent, otherwise, he wouldn’t be participating in full-contact drills against another team.

It’s been a slow climb back for Wynn, who tore his Achilles Aug. 16, 2018. Wynn was competing with Trent Brown for the Patriots’ starting left tackle spot last summer before going down with the injury. Brown played so well the Oakland Raiders gave him a four-year, $66 million contract in free agent. Now the Patriots have little choice but to start Wynn. Their other options are Skipper, who has been a journeyman in his three years in the NFL, and left guard Joe Thuney. Surely, everyone would prefer the first-round pick takes over the spot.

He’s ready if that’s the direction New England heads in Week 1.

“Yeah, I’m working out here every day to get prepared for that,” Wynn said. “Whatever they need me, I’m here for it. I’m working every day to do that.”

