DETROIT — New England Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry impressed with two acrobatic catches in his preseason debut against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Then it seemed he reaggravated an injury suffered Tuesday during joint practices with the Lions.

Harry made an 11-yard grab on the Patriots’ second series, which ended with a touchdown catch by wide receiver Maurice Harris.

Harry departed the game after catching a 25-yard pass from quarterback Brian Hoyer. Harry briefly went into a blue pop-up medical tent with Patriots head trainer Jim Whalen then stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand.

We’ll keep this story updated if Harry re-enters the game.

