FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from Monday’s New England Patriots media availability at Gillette Stadium:

— Eric Saubert hasn’t had much time to breathe since joining the Patriots last week.

One day after the Atlanta Falcons traded Saubert to New England, the third-year tight end hopped on a plane to Nashville for a set of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans followed by a preseason game. Saubert wound up playing 14 snaps in that game, catching one pass on two targets for 10 yards in a 22-17 Patriots win.

After a day off Sunday, Saubert reflected on his whirlwind week.

“It’s been good,” the 25-year-old said before Monday’s practice. “Guys have accepted me pretty cleanly. It’s just been a lot of work putting in, trying to catch up, learn the offense. That’s been my main focus thus far. I’m still trying to do that, still trying to catch up so I can contribute any way they need me to.

“Any time you switch a team like this, catching up is the first thing that you need to do. So I’ve been in a lot of recovery mode, but it’s been good. Just staying focused.”

Saubert, who caught just five passes in 30 games for the Falcons, described himself as a utility man.

“Basically, I’ll do anything for this team that they ask me to do,” he said. “Catch passes, block, be that wide tight end, (tight) tight end, special teams. That’s a big part of what I do. So anything they need me to do, I’ll be there.”

The Patriots acquired Saubert to bolster their tight end depth after Matt LaCosse went down with an injury during the preseason opener. The Drake product is competing for a roster spot with LaCosse (who returned to practice Monday), Lance Kendricks, Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson and Andrew Beck, with Ben Watson facing a four-game suspension to begin the season.

“I didn’t really see (the trade) coming, but it’s the nature of this business,” Saubert said. “I’m here now, so I’ll put my best foot forward and focus on contributing for this team.”

— Kendricks made his Patriots debut against the Titans and, save for a holding call that resulted in a safety, looked solid, turning his only target into a 28-yard gain and blocking well in the running game.

Belichick offered a positive review of the veteran tight end, who missed two weeks of training camp with an undisclosed injury but was a full participant in joint practices last week.

“Lance is an experienced player,” Belichick said. “He’s been in this offensive system with Josh (McDaniels) and with the Rams. It’s not the same, but it’s similar. He certainly has a good background on it, and he picks things up quickly and has quite a bit of experience in the league anyway.

“So he’s done well, and it was good to get him back out there last week. It was good to see him have a chance to play against Tennessee, and we’ll build on that going forward this week.”

Kendricks played under McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, as a rookie in St. Louis in 2011. He spent the last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, catching 19 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

It remains unclear why Kendricks wore No. 83 on Saturday. He’s still officially listed as No. 81, both on the Patriots’ roster and on his locker, and LaCosse was back in 83 when he returned to practice Monday.

— Rookie running back Damien Harris impressed in his first taste of NFL action, carrying the ball 14 times for 80 yards and catching four passes on four targets for 23 yards against Tennessee.

Teammate Rex Burkhead liked what he saw from the former Alabama star.

“He did well,” Burkhead said. “He ran the ball physically, got north and south and downhill. He’s a great kid. I love working with him, and I thought he did a great job.”

With Harris and Burkhead complementing Sony Michel and James White, this could be the deepest backfield the Patriots have boasted in years.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images