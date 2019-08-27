Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had some good news on the injury front Tuesday when rookie running back Damien Harris was back on the practice field in uniform.

Harris was banged up in Thursday’s preseason win over the Carolina Panthers and didn’t practice Sunday or Monday.

The 2019 third-round pick has 16 carries for 88 yards and four catches for 23 yards in two preseason appearances. He’s likely to start the season fourth on the Patriots’ running back depth chart behind Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead.

Returning to practice Tuesday opens up the possibility Harris could play in Thursday’s preseason finale.

The following players weren’t spotted at Tuesday’s practice:

WR Cameron Meredith (PUP)

TE Lance Kendricks

TE Ben Watson

OT Yodny Cajuste (NFI)

OLB Shilique Calhoun

OLB Derek Rivers

OLB Trent Harris

S A.J. Howard

Center David Andrews, who reportedly was recently hospitalized for a blood clot in his lungs and is at risk of missing the 2019 season, watched practice but wasn’t in a uniform or pads.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images