Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas wore pads and a uniform during the portion of practice open to the media Tuesday. That’s significant because Thomas is on the Patriots’ physically unable to perform list.

Media only was permitted to watch the stretching portion of practice. But if Thomas, who tore his Achilles in December, participated after warmups, as his attire indicated, then he would be removed from the PUP list. We’ll know for certain around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman was removed from the Patriots’ non-football injury list Monday.

Defensive end Michael Bennett, safety Patrick Chung, outside linebackers Derek Rivers, Shilique Calhoun and Trent Harris and offensive tackle Martez Ivey weren’t spotted in Tuesday’s session.

It would be surprising if safety Obi Melifonwu, wide receiver Maurice Harris and tight ends Stephen Anderson and Matt LaCosse played in Thursday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Wide receivers Josh Gordon (NFI) and Cameron Meredith (PUP) were present for practice but not in uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images