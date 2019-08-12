Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots operated under the “Not Done” mantra throughout their march to a Super Bowl LIII championship.

It appears little has changed for the star quarterback in that regard as he approaches his 20th NFL season.

There have been a handful of perceived hints of late suggesting the 2019 campaign could be Brady’s last. The 42-year-old’s new “contract extension” with the Patriots is nothing more than a one-year deal, and he recently put his Brookline, Mass. home up for sale.

Well, it looks like we shouldn’t read too much into this series of events. Whether he’s playing in New England or elsewhere, Brady hasn’t changed his stance on the goal for his NFL tenure. When asked Monday if he still intends on playing until he’s 45, Brady offered a straightforward answer.

“Yeah, I do,” Brady said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Morning Show,” per Ryan Hannable. “I certainly hope so.”

Brady did add he’ll reevaluate things after the season and see how he feels. But given how he’s performed the past few seasons, we probably can bank on Brady being on the field in 2020 and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images