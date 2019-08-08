Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots don’t rely heavily on youngsters to fuel their success.

ESPN’s Scott Spratt acknowledged this fact Wednesday when he ranked the Patriots 31st out of the NFL’s 32 teams on his list of talent under age 25. New England’s ranking is one notch higher than where it was in the Super Bowl-winning 2018 season, and Spratt suggests it might climb in the coming years.

“The Patriots tend to perpetually live at the bottom of these rankings, and their sixth Super Bowl win and ninth appearance of the Tom Brady era in 2018 illustrate how much they care about that fact,” Spratt wrote. “… But even though the Patriots jumped just one team in the under-25 rankings since their last-place finish in 2018, they have gotten the wheels turning for the rebuild they may need should Brady ever decline or retire.”

Spratt points to the contributions running back Sony Michel (age 24), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (22) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (23) made last season as evidence of the Patriots’ subtle shift. Spratt also names offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (22) and wide receiver N’Keal Harry (21) as potential impact players this season.

Patriots youngsters will have their first chance to impress Spratt and other doubters this season Thursday night when they take on the Detroit Lions in the teams’ preseason opener.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images