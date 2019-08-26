FOXBORO, Mass. — Look for Tom Brady on the New England Patriots’ sideline during preseason games, and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas won’t be far behind.

The two players seem to have formed a close bond in three short months, and as the camera cuts to the two NFL vets, they’re smiling and laughing.

Here's the moment I referenced in today's podcast (https://t.co/TqTVg0AbCd) of @DemaryiusT dying laughing with @TomBrady during Saturday's game. I actually think @Edelman11 should be a little nervous. pic.twitter.com/JFftdy1cP3 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 22, 2019

Thomas said Brady is considerably funnier than he expected the quarterback to be. So, how close have the pair become as teammates?

“Close enough so far,” Thomas said. “It’s still early in the year, but the more I can talk to him and get to know him and he gets to know me, I think we’ll build more of a trust. Being dependable and consistent, that helps. He tells me little things that I can work on to help out for that offense.”

Thomas actually only has practiced with Brady twice since coming off of the physically unable to perform list last week, and they’re still trying to form on-field chemistry.

“My main thing is being in the right spot and catching the ball right now,” Thomas said. “I’ve still got work to do, but it’s getting better and better every day.”

At 31 years old, Thomas would be one of the oldest players on most NFL rosters. In New England, he’s a spring chicken. There are 11 players older than the nine-year NFL vet including Brady, 42. He’s no rookie, but there’s still a lot for Thomas to learn from his new QB even after playing with Peyton Manning for four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

“Just being around him and learn the game, sit beside him and see him go through the things he does before practice,” Thomas said. “Being able to do it at the age he is. He’s still got zip on the ball, still the best in the game at what he does.”

Another player on the Patriots’ roster older than Thomas is fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman, 33. Edelman began the year on the non-football injury list, so he and Thomas spent a lot of time together working on conditioning while the rest of their teammates practiced in training camp.

“I’m just trying to fit in where I can and get answers to as many questions as I can from Julian,” Thomas said. “He’s been with Tom for 11 years and if I’m going to be on the field, I have to learn stuff that other guys in different positions did (well). That’s why I’ve been around Julian so much.”

Brady and Edelman are two good guys to glom onto if you want to make it in New England’s offense. Thomas also knows offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels pretty well. McDaniels had a say in drafting Thomas in the first round when he was head coach of the Broncos in 2010.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN