FOXBORO, Mass. — Maurice Harris is back off the Patriots’ roster Tuesday after New England waived the wide receiver with an injury settlement.

The Patriots initially waived Harris with an injury designation Sunday. He cleared waivers and reverted to the Patriots’ injured reserve list Monday.

This means the Patriots and Harris reached an agreement on how long the receiver’s injury will keep him off the field. The Patriots will pay him for that number of weeks. If Harris signs with another team before his settlement is complete, then the Patriots no longer will be required to pay him.

Harris can re-sign with the Patriots six weeks after his settlement is complete.

