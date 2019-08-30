The Duke Dawson era in New England is not one that will be remembered too fondly.
Dawson’s run with the Pats came to a close Thursday, with New England reportedly moving the cornerback and a seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick. It was tough to envision Dawson making the roster, in part because of how Keion Crossen played this preseason in a positional group that already boasts decent depth.
The Patriots had exhausted a second-round pick (56th overall) on Dawson in the 2018 draft, and after beginning his rookie year on IR he was activated and promptly healthy scratched the rest of the way.
It’s somewhat uncommon for the Patriots to cut ties with that high of a draft pick early on, but check out this stat The Athletic’s Jeff Howe dug up.
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images