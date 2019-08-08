Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s time to strap on the pads and play a real football game, which means New England Patriots rookies finally will be assigned traditional jersey numbers.

The Patriots will play their first preseason game Thursday night when they square off with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The contest will mark the first NFL action for a slew of rookies, who will rock jersey numbers that fit the league mandate instead of the unorthodox digits they were assigned for the early stages of the preseason.

Here’s the full list of first-year Patriot jersey numbers, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

The Patriots’ preseason opener tonight means rookies have been assigned traditional numbers specific to their positions. These are always subject to change, with N’Keal Harry currently going from 50 to 10. Newly signed Cameron Meredith (PUP) is included on the list: pic.twitter.com/In1G53XyI2 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 8, 2019

It’s important to note these jersey numbers are subjects to change, but it’s tough to ignore N’Keal Harry’s selection. The first-round pick, at least for now, will don No. 10, which was worn by Josh Gordon last season. Gordon currently is under indefinite suspension but reportedly has filed for reinstatement. According to Reiss, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell alone will decide on the veteran wide receiver’s fate.

Other noteworthy number selections include Chase Winovich’s No. 50. The Michigan product will have big shoes to fill, as former defensive stalwarts Mike Vrabel and Rob Ninkovich previously wore the number.

The Patriots and Lions are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images