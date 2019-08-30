Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s cutdown weekend in the NFL. The New England Patriots must whittle their roster from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Here’s a running tracker of each Patriots transaction as their Week 1 roster begins to take shape:

— The Patriots first roster move in the wake of their preseason finale wasn’t a cut but a trade. New England dealt cornerback Duke Dawson to the Denver Broncos on Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

New England sent Dawson and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to Denver for a 2020 sixth-rounder. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the trade.

Terms: It’s the #Broncos 2020 6th rounder for Duke Dawson and the #Patriots 2020 7th rounder. https://t.co/PqlNqT78GX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

The Patriots used a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Dawson, but he wound up playing exactly zero regular-season games for the franchise. The Florida product spent the second half of last season as a healthy scratch after coming off injured reserve and couldn’t separate himself in New England’s loaded cornerback room this summer.

Dawson split time between corner and safety Thursday night against the New York Giants, recording an interception off a deflection. He’s the latest in a string of second-round whiffs on defensive backs by the Patriots — a list that also includes Cyrus Jones, Jordan Richards, Tavon Wilson and Ras-I Dowling.

