The New England Patriots lost Ben Watson to injury early in the second quarter Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, but that wasn’t the only injury news before halftime.

Rookie running back Damien Harris was slow to get up after getting hit on a play fake in the middle of Jarrett Stidham’s first drive of the night. The Patriots’ medical staff came out to check on the running back before walking off to the sideline medical tent.

Harris ultimately left the sideline and headed to the locker room with just over two minutes left in the half.

The 22-year-old was chosen in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. Harris rushed 14 times for 80 yards in New England’s second preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans. He also made four catches for 23 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images