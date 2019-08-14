Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There are some injuries to monitor Thursday as joint practices between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans continue.

Wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris didn’t finish Wednesday’s joint session between the Patriots and Titans, which really showcased New England’s lack of healthy depth at the position. Gunner Olszewski, Ryan Davis, Damoun Patterson and Dontrelle Inman all took first-team reps with quarterback Tom Brady after Dorsett went down, joining Jakobi Meyers and Braxton Berrios on the starting offense.

Patterson stood out most among that group. He has been quiet in the first three weeks of training camp.

— Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry was present in uniform but limited. He left the practice field after the stretching period.

— Linebacker Jamie Collins, tight ends Stephen Anderson and Matt LaCosse, offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list) and wide receiver Cameron Meredith (physically unable to perform list) weren’t spotted at practice.

— Wide receivers Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP) were present but not in uniform.

— Tight end Lance Kendricks was in a red non-contact jersey to start practice, but then he put on a blank blue jersey. Safety Patrick Chung was in a red jersey for all of practice.

— New tight end Eric Saubert changed from No. 48 to No. 41. Offensive tackle Cole Croston switched from No. 74 to No. 65.

— The Patriots’ wide receiver position is the only one depleted by injuries. With LaCosse and Anderson out and Saubert still getting caught up, Kendricks, Ryan Izzo and Ben Watson received a ton of work.

— Cornerback JC Jackson intercepted two passes — one during 1-on-1s and another in full-team drills. He also had a pass breakup. Corners Keion Crossen, Ken Webster and Jason McCourty also had pass breakups. Linebacker Chase Winovich intercepted a pass tipped by defensive end Deatrich Wise.

— Michael Bennett had a would-be sack. Defenders aren’t allowed to hit the quarterback. Inside linebacker Calvin Munson had a would-be tackle for loss.

— Kendricks dropped a pass.

— The Patriots’ offensive line struggled early in 1-on-1s against Titans defensive linemen but pulled it together by the end. Guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason and offensive tackle Martez Ivey had solid reps. Karras sent a high snap toward rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

— Brady was 14-of-17 in 11-on-11s and 5-of-7 in 11-on-11s. Brian Hoyer was 6-of-8 in 11s and 2-of-4 in 7s. Stidham went 3-of-5 in 11s and 3-of-4 in 7s.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images