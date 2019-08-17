Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a second consecutive week of participating in joint practices, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly won’t play Saturday in a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

That news comes courtesy of ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Brady also didn’t play in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. All quarterback reps were handled by Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn is expected to play, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported. Wynn hasn’t played in a game since tearing his Achilles on Aug. 16, 2018.

The Patriots and Titans will kick off at 7 p.m.

Based on Thursday’s practice participation, we’d be surprised to see wide receivers N’Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris, safety Patrick Chung and tight ends Stephen Anderson and Matt LaCosse. Defensive tackle Adam Butler was limited in practice Thursday, leaving the session early. Wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Cameron Meredith remain on the physically unable to perform list, and wide receiver Julian Edelman and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste are still on the non-football injury list. Josh Gordon isn’t eligible to play until Week 4 of the preseason after being conditionally reinstated Friday.

Expect the Patriots’ wide receiver corps to be Braxton Berrios, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Dontrelle Inman, Damoun Patterson and Ryan Davis.

We’ll keep this post updated as we know more about Patriots inactive in their second preseason game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images