Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ORIGINAL STORY: Here’s an interesting one for the tinfoil hat crowd: Tom Brady’s Brookline home is up for sale.

According to the real estate site Zillow, Brady’s house is on the market for the bargain price of $39.5 million. It was listed Tuesday morning as the Patriots got set for a joint practice with the Lions in Detroit. You can view the listing here.

Interestingly, this comes amid rumors that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, were looking for homes in Fairfield County, Conn., as well as in New Jersey. To take it a step further, this also is occurring right after Brady reportedly signed a new contract with the Patriots, however the deal actually makes him a free agent following the upcoming season.

Whether or not Brady and Bundchen are looking for a new home in Greater Boston (perhaps one closer to Foxboro so he doesn’t have to deal with the traffic on I-95?) is unclear, but it does nothing but add to the speculation that he either will retire or play elsewhere sooner rather than later.

UPDATE (10:28 a.m. ET): The home now is listed as “off market” instead of “for sale.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images