FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ newest tight end was not present at Thursday’s training camp practice.

Lance Kendricks was the lone notable absence on Day 7 of camp. The reason for Kendricks’ lack of participation was unclear, but he was seen leaving Wednesday’s practice early accompanied by a member of the team’s training staff.

Kendricks, who spent the last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, is one of five Patriots tight ends vying for a roster spot in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s offseason retirement. The others — Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck — all were present Thursday.

The other non-participants all are on either the physically unable to perform on non-football injury list: wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas, safety Nate Ebner, cornerback Ken Webster and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste. Edelman, Ebner and Webster ran through conditioning drills in workout clothes during practice.

Running back Rex Burkhead departed for the conditioning field after warmups and was limited for the second consecutive day. Tackle Isaiah Wynn also remained limited.

