FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held their last practice at Gillette Stadium for at least a week Friday.

The Patriots have a day off Saturday, and they’ll depart for Detroit for joint practices with the Lions on Sunday. Then they’ll hold three joint practices with the Lions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday’s preseason opener.

Here’s everything that went down in Friday’s practice.

— The Patriots held a practice in shells and sweats after two straight padded practices.

— Tight end Lance Kendricks, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who’s on the physically unable to perform list, and rookie offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, who’s on the non-football injury list, were not present.

— Wide receiver Julian Edelman (NFI), safety Nate Ebner (PUP) and rookie cornerback Ken Webster (PUP) were present but not in uniform nor participating.

— Running back Rex Burkhead was limited and departed for the side field with Edelman, Ebner and Webster.

— Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn seems to have increased his practice workload. He was in on full-team walk-throughs. He also participated in second-team 11-on-11 drills. It’s a non-padded practice but still notable.

— Drops: wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, running back James White.

— Pass breakups: cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and JC Jackson (two), linebacker Kyle Van Noy and safeties Terrence Brooks (two) and Devin McCourty.

— Linebacker Jamie Collins intercepted a Hail Mary attempt.

— Particularly impressive catches: running back Sony Michel. Michel has been more and more involved in the passing game as the summer has progressed.

— Rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers continues to play with the first team. We’ll note he hasn’t been made available to the media the last two days, and it seems as though the Patriots want to limit the hype for the undrafted free agent. He caught three passes from quarterback Tom Brady in 11-on-11s.

— Brady went 9-of-16 with an interception on a Hail Mary in 11-on-11s and 6-of-9 in 7-on-7s. Brian Hoyer went 1-of-5 in 11s and 4-of-6 in 7s. Rookie Jarrett Stidham went 6-of-9 in 11s and 2-of-2 in 7s. Stidham saw second-team reps over Hoyer, which is notable.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images