D’Angelo Ross was removed from the New England Patriots’ 90-man roster on Monday, but he’ll remain under team control.

After being waived with an injury designation, the undrafted rookie cornerback passed unclaimed through waivers and reverted to the Patriots’ injured reserve, where he’ll remain for the duration of the season unless the team opts to release him.

Though he’ll be unable to practice or play, this move will allow the Patriots to take a longer look at Ross, who’d impressed in training camp but had little hope of earning a roster spot in a deep cornerback group.

In nine competitive practices this summer, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound New Mexico product tallied one interception and six pass breakups, third-most among Patriots defenders behind fellow corners Keion Crossen and J.C. Jackson. Ross played two snaps on defense and four on special teams in last Thursday’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, tallying one tackle in punt coverage.

The Patriots have excelled at identifying undrafted cornerbacks in recent years, with Jackson, Jones, Cre’von LeBlanc, Kenny Moore and Malcolm Butler all landing roster spots either in New England or elsewhere over the last half-decade.

The team also confirmed the release of quarterback/wide receiver Danny Etling. The 2018 seventh-round draft pick was let go to make room for newly acquired tight end Eric Saubert.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images