Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

2:10 p.m. ET: Real, live, actual, regular-season football in New England is just 10 short days away.

But before the Patriots can welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Gillette Stadium next Sunday night and unveil that Super Bowl LIII banner, they have one more order of business to attend to: tonight’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Traditionally, Week 4 of the preseason features few household names, as most teams choose to rest their starters and veteran contributors to keep them fresh and healthy for Week 1. But not every player who takes the field tonight will be sent packing on Saturday, when all teams must finalize their initial 53-man rosters.

Not including the three specialists, 10 Patriots players who saw action in this game last year were on the Week 1 roster — a list that included names like J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Adam Butler and Ted Karras.

Not including specialists, 10 Patriots players who played in last year's preseason finale were on the Week 1 roster: Ted Karras

Brian Schwenke (cut then re-signed)

Geneo Grissom

Adam Butler

Derek Rivers

Keionta Davis

Nic Grigsby

J.C. Jackson

Jason McCourty

Keion Crossen — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 29, 2019

Not every player who sits is automatically safe, either. Brandon Bolden, Mike Gillislee and Riley McCarron all did so last year and then were released on cutdown day, though McCarron wound up re-signing for the season opener before being let go for good.

Generally speaking, though, if a player perceived to be on the roster bubble spends tonight on the sideline, chances are he’s made the squad. Players who could fall under that umbrella include tight end Ryan Izzo, safety Duron Harmon and defensive end Deatrich Wise.

One roster battle we’ll be closely monitoring is the backup quarterback competition. Rookie Jarrett Stidham likely will take the lion’s share of snaps against the Giants, but if Brian Hoyer plays, too, that could indicate the veteran’s roster spot is in jeopardy.

Another is at linebacker, as Calvin Munson and Elandon Roberts could be fighting for one spot. Duke Dawson’s fate remains a mystery, as well. Will New England find a way to keep the 2018 second-round draft pick after an underwhelming summer?

We’ll also have our eye on the receiving corps. Will the Patriots look to get Demaryius Thomas or Josh Gordon some run before the regular season (or N’Keal Harry, who hasn’t played since the preseason opener)? Or will they roll with their young group of roster longshots?

Along those same lines, will this be another busy night for Jakobi Meyers? Or will the Patriots lighten the undrafted rookie’s workload with his roster spot seemingly secure?

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Foxboro, Mass. Be sure to check back throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images