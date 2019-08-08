Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At long last, New England Patriots football is back — even if it is just the preseason.

The Pats on Thursday will play their first preseason game of the year, taking on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Thursday’s game follows three days of joint practices between Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia’s respective squads, so they’ve become pretty familiar with one another this week.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Lions:

Start Time: Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images