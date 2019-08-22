It’s Week 3 of the NFL preseason, and the Patriots are gearing up for their first home game of the summer.
New England will take on the Carolina Panthers in game No. 3 of the team’s 2019 preseason schedule Thursday evening at Gillette Stadium. Wideouts Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas are not expected to play, and it’s unclear if Tom Brady will either.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton may see a few touches himself, although Carolina head coach Ron Rivera has said he likely won’t see many.
Here’s how you can watch Thursday’s Patriots-Panthers game:
When: Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images