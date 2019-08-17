Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

12:20 p.m. ET: Fresh off the news that Josh Gordon will be rejoining the team in the coming days, the New England Patriots will take the field tonight for their second of four preseason games.

Their opponent: the Tennessee Titans, who hosted the Patriots for a set of joint practices this week in Nashville.

Starters typically play at least a series or two in Week 2 of the preseason, so we should witness the 2019 debuts of stars like quarterback Tom Brady, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, running back Sony Michel and defensive end Michael Bennett.

Brady’s stable of available pass-catchers won’t feature many household names, as wide receivers Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas, Cameron Meredith, N’Keal Harry and Maurice Harris and tight ends Matt LaCosse and Stephen Anderson all are expected to miss the game with injuries. Phillip Dorsett’s status remains unclear after he sat out Thursday’s practice with a thumb/hand issue.

With the newly reinstated Gordon not yet eligible to take the field, the Patriots will lean on Jakobi Meyers, Braxton Berrios, Dontrelle Inman, Gunner Olszewski, Damoun Patterson and Ryan Davis at wideout and Ben Watson, Lance Kendricks, Ryan Izzo, Andrew Beck and Eric Saubert at tight end.

This game also could feature the return of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who hasn’t played since tearing his Achilles in Week 2 of last year’s preseason. On the other side of the ball, roster battles at every level of the defense will be closely monitored.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium. Be sure to check back throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images