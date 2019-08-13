Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Danny Etling’s underdog bid for a New England Patriots roster spot has come to an end.

The arrival of new tight end Eric Saubert, who made his Patriots debut Tuesday, required the team to make a roster move. Etling, the fourth-string quarterback-turned-wide receiver hopeful, was the lone unexpected absence from Tuesday’s walkthrough.

Shortly after practice began, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Etling had indeed been cut.

Etling endured a particularly rough day Monday. Two of his three targets in 11-on-11 drills resulted in interceptions, including one that bounced off his hands and into the arms of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

If Etling clears waivers, he’ll be a strong candidate for a Patriots practice squad spot given his willingness to play multiple positions. The 2018 seventh-round pick primarily played receiver and on special teams this summer after the Patriots’ addition of rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham pushed him to fourth on the depth chart.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and tight end Matt LaCosse also missed Tuesday’s practice. They’re both dealing with injuries suffered during New England’s preseason opener last week. LaCosse reportedly has a sprained ankle and will miss Saturday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, who has yet to make an appearance at practice since being drafted in the fourth round this spring, remained out as he recovers from quad surgery.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas and Cameron Meredith attended practice in workout clothes. All three have yet to make their training camp debuts this summer.

Saubert, who was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, will wear No. 48.

New guy Eric Saubert is here. He’ll wear No. 48. pic.twitter.com/FoJnaOufeB — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 13, 2019

The Patriots and Titans will take part in joint practices Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Sunday’s game at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

