The Washington Redskins continue to prepare for the 2019 NFL campaign without arguably their best player.

Trent Williams remains absent from Redskins training camp and reportedly is threatening to sit out the entire regular season. ProFootballTalk reports Williams’ relationship with the Redskins is “fractured,” which reportedly has led to multiple teams reaching out to Washington to inquire about the seven-time Pro Bowl selection’s trade availability.

It’s unclear whether the Houston Texans are included among that group of interested teams, but Peter King sure thinks they should be.

“I think the Texans need to trade for Washington left tackle Trent Williams, who is unhappy in Washington and threatening to not play this year. Houston’s time is now,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning In America column for NBC Sports. “(J.J.) Watt turns 30 this year. So much of this team is in its prime. They could get three or four more years out of Williams, who turns 31 next Monday, and he’d strengthen the only true weak point of this team.”

The Texans, who managed to collect an 11-5 record last season despite key injuries, don’t feature many weaknesses on their roster. But their most pressing need is a critically important one, as Houston needs to be doing everything in its power to protect franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, obviously, is a highly versatile signal-caller who’s sustained major injuries in the past, so protecting his blindside with one of football’s best left tackles would go a long way in trying to ensure sustained success in Houston.

Unfortunately for the Texans, the Redskins aren’t looking to trade Williams, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday night. But everyone has a price, and maybe Washington would change its stance if it fielded the right offer.

