Peter King called in to “The Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday to discuss a little football.

His reward? A ticket from the cops.

King got pulled over by police in the middle of a live interview for talking on his cell phone while driving. The unforeseen setback promptly ended the NFL insider’s chat with Patrick regarding Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who’s in the midst of a contract dispute with Dallas.

King called back several minutes later to confirm he indeed received a ticket for his traffic violation. Listen to the whole debacle in the video below.

.@peter_king was in the middle of breaking down the Zeke Elliott situation with us when he got pulled over by the cops 🚔👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ojpqVnJE9T — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 8, 2019

You live and you learn. King might want to time his phone calls a little better moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilasx/USA TODAY Sports Images