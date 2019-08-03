Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be welcoming eight new members Saturday night, and you won’t want to miss the induction ceremony.

The 2019 Hall of Fame class is as follows: 12-time Pro Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey, former Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, longtime Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt, 14-time Pro Bowl tight end Tony Gonzalez, three-time Super Bowl champion Ty Law, eight-time Pro Bowl center Kevin Mawae, nine-time Pro Bowl safety Ed Reed and former Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson.

The ceremony will take place in Canton, Ohio and is sure to include countless football greats, both past and present.

Here’s how to watch the induction ceremony:

When: Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images