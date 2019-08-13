Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s a weird one.

The most recent Arena Football season just wrapped up, with the Albany Empire claiming the championship Sunday evening by beating the Philadelphia Soul.

While that alone isn’t necessarily weird, get a load of this: Their MVP quarterback is a gentleman by the name of Tommy Grady. That’s right, just one letter separates Grady from sharing the same name as New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, who also wins championships and MVP awards.

Because of that, folks on Twitter (predictably) lost their mind over the Grady-Brady parallels.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava picks out a few of her favorite trolls in the Xfinity Report video above.

All thanks to that TG4 diet. — Mike⚡️Suszek (@mikesuszek) August 12, 2019

Rare photo of tom grady pic.twitter.com/g0yYu5WAA0 — BMS_Supreme (@_SupremeMemes) August 12, 2019

He kind of looks like Bizarro Brady too — Bent (@BentKazemore) August 12, 2019

This is the first time I’ve heard of Tom Grady and I already dislike him lmao — Cortland Mass (@corts158) August 12, 2019

Yeah, weird.

No word on if Grady has a future in the NFL, but he is 34 years old, so all signs are pointing to him having at least another eight-plus playing years left.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images