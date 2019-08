Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Third baseman Rafael Devers continued his historic season despite the Boston Red Sox’s 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 22-year-old picked up his league-leading 102nd RBI of the year Wednesday by roping a double off the Green Monster to give Boston a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Devers now is hitting .329 on the season thanks to an impressive 168 hits.

