Rafael Devers has been one of the Boston Red Sox’s most consistent players this season, especially at the plate.

Devers has hit 23 home runs so far this year, joining the likes of Jim Rice, George Scott and Tony Conigliaro as Red Sox players who have hit at least 22 home runs in a single season before turning 23. The third baseman is batting .322 with 87 RBIs and a .938 OPS.

To hear more about Devers, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images