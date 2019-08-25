Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers continues to tear the cover off of the ball.

The 22-year-old third baseman is in the middle of his best professional baseball season and is showing no signs of slowing down. Devers picked up three more hits to add to his league-leading 171 in the Red Sox’s 11-0 rout of the San Diego Padres on Friday night and looks to continue the good times when the two teams square off Saturday night.

To see more on Devers’ numbers, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images