Those who suspect Rafael Devers is enjoying an historic season are right.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman batted in his 100th and 101st runs of the 2019 season Sunday in the team’s 13-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Not only did he just become Major League Baseball’s RBI leader, he also joined company with certified Red Sox legends in an important regard.

Devers is just the fourth player in Red Sox history, and the first in 44 years, to reach the 100-RBI mark before age 23, according to team media relations coordinator Kyle Montemagno. Jim Rice was the most recent to do so, racking up 102 RBI in 1975 at age 22. Prior to that, Bobby Doer accomplished the feat in 1940 when he knocked in 105 runs at age 22.

As is the case with many Red Sox batting heroics, Ted Williams stands out from the crowd. He had 145 RBI in 1939 at age 20, 113 RBI in 1940 at age 21 and 120 in 1941 at age 22. Wow.

Devers is reaching the century mark for the first time, but he nevertheless is on pace for a Williams-like season. To that, we should tip our caps.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images