Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have been bright spots for the Boston Red Sox during a tough season.

The infielders both have at least 20 home runs and are making a case to claim the American League MVP award, keeping pace with Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

Trout met with Devers, Bogaerts and the rest of the Red Sox in a four-game set that began Thursday. The teams split with the series, but the trio was able to do some damage for their respective teams.

To see how they did in the series, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.