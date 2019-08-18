Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown lost his helmet grievance against the National Football League, but it doesn’t look like he’s giving up the fight.

The wide receiver still is not at practice with the Oakland Raiders, which led general manager Mike Mayock to issue a statement Sunday.

“Here’s the bottom line — he’s upset about the helmet issue,” Mayock said. “We have supported that, we appreciate that. At this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in or all out.”

Watch the full clip here:

GM Mike Mayock issued a statement today regarding Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/5ueLsrOmid — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 18, 2019

Brown also is suffering from frostbite on his feet due to not wearing the correct footwear during a cryotherapy treatment.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images